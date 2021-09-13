https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-hints-at-2024-run-during-911-appearance?utm_campaign=64469



President Donald Trump said Saturday that it’s an “easy question” whether he’ll run for presidential office again in 2024 while talking to New York City firefighters and police officers on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden as well as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were at Saturday morning’s ceremony at Ground Zero, while former President George Bush was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at another ceremony where one of the four airliners hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists crashed after the courageous passengers fought back against the terrorists.

Trump skipped the commemorative day’s official events for a signature campaign-style appearance with New York City’s first responders. Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said that the former president “had the option to attend” the ceremony in downtown New York City “but decided to honor the day with different stops.”

When asked whether he is planning on hitting the campaign trail at the impromptu gathering, Trump told a law enforcement who had pressed for an answer on a possible comeback in 2024 or perhaps a bid for New York City mayor:

“That’s a tough question. Actually, for me, it’s an easy question. I mean, I know what I’m going to do, but I’m not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous.”

“I think you’re going to be happy,” Trump said of his unannounced decision.

Trump’s surprise visit with the New York City Police Department and New York City Fire Department was greeted with applause.

“We’re not supposed to say it, but I’ll say it,” Trump said. “We love the Blue!” The crowd erupted into pro-police chants, supporting Trump’s appearance.

Another prominent Republican favored by the GOP is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, DeSantis hasn’t signaled intentions to run, saying during a press conference on Tuesday: “All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job and we work hard … I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense.”

The former commander-in-chief also released a video statement early Saturday morning, lambasting President Joe Biden on the White House’s botched withdrawal of US troops from war-torn and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Trump was well-received when he flew down to Florida to comment on the much-anticipated face-off Saturday between veteran Evander Holyfield and MMA icon Vitor Belfort. Chants of “We want Trump” opposed roaring “F— Joe Biden” chants.

Biden also appeared to be booed when he visited a national 9/11 memorial site on Saturday morning where numerous New Yorkers in Lower Manhattan mourned the thousands of American lives lost two decades ago.

