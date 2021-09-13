https://ourgoldguy.com/2021/09/13/if-bidens-mandates-force-millions-of-americans-out-of-their-jobs-our-supply-chain-nightmares-will-get-much-worse/

You may have noticed that the shortages are getting worse, and thanks to Emperor Biden things are about to escalate to an entirely new level. Right now, global supply chains are in a state of complete and utter chaos and the essential machinery of our economy is breaking down all around us.

In such an environment, it is inconceivable that the president of the United States would issue a decree which could force millions more people from their jobs, but that is precisely what he just did. Does he not understand the effect that this is going to have on the economy? As you will see below, polling has shown that the vast majority of the unvaccinated would rather leave their jobs rather than submit to the injections.

That means that millions of people could literally leave their jobs in the coming months, and that would cause enormous headaches in just about every corner of our society. Either Biden and his team are so horribly incompetent that they didn’t anticipate that this could happen, or they just don’t care.

In the post-World War II era, we have never seen global supply chains gummed up this badly. We were promised that things would be getting back to “normal” by now, but instead it seems like the shortages are intensifying with each passing week.

Jeremiah Babe has posted a new video in which he discusses the empty shelves that he is witnessing at Walmart and Home Depot. Countless others have also taken to social media to report on the shortages in their own local areas. In all the years that I have been writing, I have never seen it like this, and it is at this exact moment that Biden has decided to drop a nuclear bomb on the economy.

Did he really think that he could bully millions upon millions of unvaccinated workers into getting injections?

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll that was just released, a whopping 72 percent of all unvaccinated Americans would choose to leave their jobs if the choice was either get injected or be fired…

The poll found 16 percent of unvaccinated workers would get the shot, 35 percent would ask for a medical or religious exemption and 42 percent would quit their job.

When asked what they would do if they weren’t given an exemption to opt out of the requirement, 18 percent of those surveyed said they would comply and 72 percent said they would quit.

In the end, Biden will probably get a limited number of unvaccinated workers to submit to his injection program, but in the process economic chaos is going to be unleashed all around us.

Just look at what is already happening at hospitals all over the nation. Scores of healthcare workers are leaving their jobs due to mandates that have already been imposed, and this is causing severe interruptions to basic services.

For example, a hospital in upstate New York just announced that they will have to stop delivering babies because so many workers have left their posts…

An upstate New York hospital said it will pause the delivery of babies in two weeks because of a spate of resignations by maternity unit workers who are objecting to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Lewis County General Hospital, in Lowville, will temporarily stop delivering babies after Sept. 24, WWNY reported. During a news conference Friday afternoon, Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer said seven of the 30 hospital workers who resigned were from the hospital’s maternity ward. He added that another seven maternity unit staffers were undecided about getting the vaccine, the television station reported.

Have you ever heard of such a thing ever happening before? This is crazy!

And now right in the middle of a major health crisis, Emperor Biden has decided to make things even worse. All unvaccinated healthcare workers will be forced to leave their jobs, and they will be banned from working for any other healthcare provider in the entire country that accepts Medicaid or Medicare (or both).

Of course just about all healthcare providers accept Medicaid or Medicare (or both), and so we are essentially talking about the entire healthcare industry. So at a time when we already have a severe shortage of healthcare workers in this country, Biden’s decrees will soon force thousands upon thousands more out of their jobs.

If you haven’t figured this out by now, this should make you very angry. What are you going to do if you have to go to the emergency room and there isn’t anyone available to treat you? Will you just find a quiet corner where you can curl up into a fetal position and die?

Other industries are going to be absolutely devastated by mass defections as well. In one city in Missouri, every single police officer has just tendered a resignation…

A Missouri police chief and all of his officers tendered their resignations, citing reasons from the pay rate to not having the proper tools to do the job, leaving local leaders scrambling to fill the positions as many departments already struggle to stay staffed during the anti-police climate that swept the nation.

“It will be a struggle to fill the police department back up with qualified officers, but hopefully they can start working on that soon and get that accomplished,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said of the resignations at the Kimberling City Police Department, noting that most police stations are understaffed.

Those resignations were not related to what Biden just did, but it just shows what can happen when large numbers of people suddenly leave all at once. If millions of Americans are forced out of work by Biden’s decrees in the coming months, we are going to see society crumble around us at breathtaking speed. So you better pray that the courts decide to overturn Biden’s decrees, because otherwise we are going to have a gigantic economic crisis on our hands.

Before I end this article, I would like to offer a word of advice. If you have a job that is covered by Biden’s decrees, don’t leave voluntarily. Make them fire you. This will allow you to collect a paycheck for as long as possible, and it will also allow you to apply for unemployment benefits. In addition, making them fire you will also potentially strengthen your case if you decide to take some sort of legal action.

For those of you that have been put in this position, I am truly sorry that this has happened to you. America is descending into full-blown tyranny, and our long national nightmare is just starting. For many years, a lot of us have been warning that our liberties and freedoms were being eroded, and at first a lot of people out there did not take our warnings seriously.

But now we have a man in the White House that is acting like a third world dictator, and what is even more frightening is the fact that millions of Americans are cheering him on.

Hold on to your memories of what life was like before the dark times came, because those memories will bring you comfort during the very difficult years that are ahead.

