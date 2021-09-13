https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/in-case-you-were-wondering-jeryl-bier-takes-a-look-at-how-far-medias-coverage-of-attempted-assault-on-larry-elder-has-come-screenshots/

As we told you, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel rather dismissively covered Larry Elder’s remarks about the recent attempted assault on him by a white woman in a gorilla mask.

Elder hitting the media for not running more coverage of the egg-throwing incident in Venice pic.twitter.com/CbZxmFafcQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 13, 2021

“Egg-throwing incident.” Not great, Dave.

*egg-throwing incident by a woman wearing a gorilla mask https://t.co/GRkj7MtR9f — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

But credit where it’s due: at least Weigel covered it. Not many in the media can say that.

In the days following the incident, media were largely conspicuously quiet on the subject. As independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier points out, as of today, that hasn’t really changed.

and here’s how it’s been covered:https://t.co/alYqwf9A5g — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

Let’s have a look, shall we?

In case you were wondering: @CNN dot com has yet to mention the egg-throwing assault on California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder by a woman wearing a gorilla mask. In other news, CNN *has* reported on gorillas at Zoo Atlanta treated for Covid-19.https://t.co/OlAn6Pp9qJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

Washington Post’s only mention of the incident is in Dave Weigel’s The Trailer newsletter. pic.twitter.com/mcIBJMsaqI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

Another other mention in the Washington Post is an AP story… mentions assault in paragraph 20:https://t.co/SdNJvn1mRp — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

NYTimes? One mention… in paragraph 14 of a piece entitled “The vice president pushed back against the effort to recall Newsom in the Bay Area.”https://t.co/GHTXHBRBzS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

NBC News. One mention. Paragraph 30:https://t.co/oNink1vLJM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2021

Well, to be fair, Larry Elder’s no Jussie Smollett.

Everything is about race and racism right up until the point when it’s not. https://t.co/YDu0HA3SOS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2021

