It is not clear how the Biden administration and its flacks in the corporate media could do a worse job at justifying the vaccine mandate. Instead of framing vaccination as a life-saving proposition, they have decided to demonize the unvaccinated by calling them a danger to society. In doing so, they obliterate confidence in the same vaccine they just mandated. It is next-level insanity.

Here is Vice President Kamala Harris’s version of this bizarre message:

By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2021

The question is pretty obvious: What exactly are you protecting the vaccinated from? If it is COVID-19, isn’t that the vaccine’s job? Additionally, they are pushing this message while they are telling us a booster program is coming less than a year after the initial doses. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Americans that a third shot is likely the correct dose, implying that immunity following that shot will be durable. Yet Israel is talking about a fourth shot, and its health experts are talking about variant-specific vaccines in perpetuity.

And the CDC redefined the purpose of a vaccine. As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted last week, the agency updated the definition. As of August 26, 2021, it read (emphasis added): “Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.”

Now it reads (emphasis added): “Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.” Vaccination has been reduced from an action to “produce immunity” to one that will “produce protection.”

This change may be in response to a recognition that vaccinated individuals can still become infected and transmit the virus. Connecticut, for example, is reporting that 31.2% of its current COVID-19 cases and 27.7% of its COVID-19 hospitalizations are fully vaccinated. From observable trends in other highly vaccinated nations, it is clear that the vaccines provide some degree of prophylaxis against severe illness and death, not immunity. Norway, with a vaccination rate of 65%, is the latest country to see cases spike.

By way of comparison, a large study in Israel found that recovered patients have a 0.27% risk of experiencing symptomatic COVID-19. This study included all recovered Israelis since the pandemic began. A survey of employees at the Cleveland Clinic produced similar results. Any mandate or policy needs to take natural immunity into account. Our health experts dance around it. When confronted, Fauci said the Israeli study did not study the durability of innate immunity. When we know that vaccine effectiveness is time-limited at six to eight months, 18-month durability seems like a winning proposition.

The Biden administration may want to huddle and come up with better messaging. The current rhetoric conflicts with information Americans can easily access from other nations about vaccination, natural immunity, and therapeutics. The more Americans see a decline in vaccine efficacy and an increasing number of shots in other countries, the more skeptical they will become.

Continuing to push mandates in these circumstances is just going to make more people think like the man in the video below. He asserts that the same hysteria over new variants will be perpetual from our health experts and notes the data on waning vaccine efficacy. “No, I don’t want infinite boosters forever as a condition of my own freedom,” he says. Then he asks, “You want a world where pharmaceutical companies are tasked with perceptually producing the one and only substance that can lend us temporary, conditional freedom?” Great question. The Biden administration and our health experts owe us an answer.

This guy gets it 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6b2o5gzYK0 — Parmesan Crack (@gyaradqs) September 12, 2021

