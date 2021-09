https://www.oann.com/intuit-to-buy-mailchimp-for-about-12-billion-in-cash-and-stock-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=intuit-to-buy-mailchimp-for-about-12-billion-in-cash-and-stock-deal

September 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Intuit Inc, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing softwares, said on Monday it would buy email marketing company Mailchimp for about $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

