On Sunday Dr. Robert W Malone, a virologist well known for inventing the mRNA vaccine took to Twitter to share a study analyzing SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in children ages 12-17.

“SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis” read the post, which included a link to the study.

Malone made a follow-up post citing a section of the research concluding that male children aged 12-17, are more at risk of harm from the COVID-19 vaccine than the virus itself.

“For boys with no underlying health conditions, the chance of either cardiac adverse event (CAE), or hospitalization for CAE, after their 2nd dose of mRNA vaccine are considerably higher than their 120-day risk of COVID hospitalization, even at times of peak disease prevalence,” quoted Malone.

Like many who have spoken out against numerous lies of the establishment, Robert Malone’s Wikipedia page contains borderline slanderous material with statements such as “Malone received criticism for propagating COVID-19 misinformation, including making unsupported claims about the alleged toxicity of spike proteins generated by some COVID-19 vaccines,” but is locked from public edits.

The virologist has shared other studies on the platform as well, including another one on Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in children by the University of California.

Malone remains an active user on Twitter, routinely creating and sharing posts against medical tyranny and government overreach.

“Why did you see an enormous synchronized push by media and government to label Ivermectin as an unsafe horse medicine when both assertions are clearly false?” read one post. “And why did so many buy into that media theme (meme)?”

Another post of Malone’s offered a call to action for those who crave liberty and fear what direction in policy the government of the United States is heading towards:

“Do you wish to be told what to do, or do you wish to rely on your own wits. Because that is where we are at. Defend liberty or submit. I cannot do this for you. You must make a choice and act on that choice. Or become like the Aussies and lose [sic] your freedom to choose.”

