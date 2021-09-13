https://www.theepochtimes.com/iowa-schools-can-mandate-masks-after-federal-judge-issues-temporary-order_3995985.html

Schools in Iowa can again mandate masks after a federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order to block the state from enforcing a law banning school mask mandates.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt in an opinion (pdf) wrote that Iowa’s law “substantially increases” disabled or immunocompromised children’s risk of contracting COVID-19. His ruling is effective immediately.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had signed the measure into law in May, barring K-12 schools and local governments from mandating masks.

In early September, parents of children with disabilities and health conditions filed a lawsuit against Reynolds, Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo and several school districts, over the measure. The suit was backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as other disability rights organizations.

The parents argued that Iowa’s ban on universal mask mandates indoors “violates the civil rights of disabled or immunocompromised children” under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act of 1990.

According to the opinion, the parents asserted that “only the immediate restraint of the mask mandate ban will eliminate this violation of the children’s civil rights.”

Pratt wrote in his opinion, “A universal masking requirement instituted by a school is a reasonable modification that would enable disabled students to have equal access to the necessary in-person school programs, services, and activities.”

He later added, “The Court recognizes issuing a [temporary restraining order] is an extreme remedy, however, if the drastic increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year in Iowa is any indication of what is to come, such an extreme remedy is necessary to ensure that the children involved in this case are not irreparably harmed.”

The decision comes amid an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights launched on Aug. 30 into whether mask mandate bans in five states—Iowa among them—violates the Americans With Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a release on Aug. 30 accused the states of “putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve.”

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. Contact her at mimi.nl@epochtimes.com.

