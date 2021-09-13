https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/iran-will-have-enough-enrich-material-within-month-single-nuclear-weapon?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iran is now reportedly within roughly a month of having enough material to fuel a nuclear weapon.

The prediction comes from experts studying data in recent reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ atomic inspection group, who say Iran has enriched enough nuclear fuel in recent months to reach near bomb-grade levels and has gained the capability to produce the fuel needed for a single nuclear warhead within roughly a month, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper also says federal officials who have seen classified estimates but prevented from discussing official assessments conceded Iran is only a few month away.

The assessment could likely increase pressure on the United States and other world powers to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in which Tehran agreed to wind down its enrichment program in exchange for the easing of sanctions.

