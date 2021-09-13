https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/572058-jeff-bridges-says-getting-covid-19-made-cancer-look-like-a

Actor Jeff Bridges, best known for playing The Dude in “The Big Lebowski,” revealed on Monday that his cancer is in remission and that he also recovered COVID-19, saying the coronavirus made his cancer “look like a piece of cake.”

“My cancer is in remission — the 9×12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” Bridges wrote on his website. “My Covid is in the rear view mirror. Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated & feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

In October 2020, Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges tweeted at the time. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges linked his latest update to another post written in March that detailed his COVID-19 case.

Bridges writes that he received a letter on Jan. 7 from the medical center where he was receiving his chemotherapy infusions telling him that he had been exposed to COVID-19. Soon after, he and his wife Susan Geston were both taken to the hospital in an ambulance, having tested positive for COVID-19.

Geston spent five days in the hospital while Bridges spent five weeks there, he wrote.

“The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” Bridges wrote, adding that he had “moments of tremendous pain.”

Speaking on his recovery from both cancer and COVID-19, Bridges said that he had a goal of walking his daughter Hayley down the aisle for her wedding.

Crediting his trainer, Bridges wrote that he was able to both walk his daughter down the aisle and join her in a father/daughter dance without the aid of oxygen.

