President Biden and other Democrats are talking about the Texas abortion law and vaccine mandates in the hopes of driving this administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal from the news cycle. Meanwhile, on MSNBC, Joe Scarborough was doing his part to help out with those narratives:

.@JoeNBC: “60, 70 percent of Americans support” Biden’s vax mandate. Adds that it’s “rich” for Texas to oppose the mandate despite restricting abortion, which, he says, is a “specifically enumerated constitutional right” pic.twitter.com/u3UeKyONxc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

A “specifically enumerated constitutional right,” eh?

Democrats can say and do anything bc they’re never held accountable. “Specifically enumerated “? https://t.co/38beotCcdw — mark riggan 🇮🇱 (@landshark1956) September 13, 2021

What’s an “enumerated right?” — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 13, 2021

I must have missed that amendment in the constitution. who new?!? — ryuryu2949 (@ryuryu2949) September 13, 2021

Wait. Abortion is an enumerated constitutional right? https://t.co/ONrMo9SglN — RBe (@RBPundit) September 13, 2021

There are a whole lotta people that have no clue what’s actually in the Constitution. — PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿🌰 (@pixiejss) September 13, 2021

And they hope their viewers don’t either.

It’s clearly stated in Article 12! https://t.co/vuChQ2BMew — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 13, 2021

It makes sense that @JoeNBC, who is constantly misrepresenting the Second Amendment, thinks abortion “specifically enumerated constitutional right.” — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 13, 2021

He also doesn’t seem to understand the 10th Amendment. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 13, 2021

I mean, reasonable people can and do disagree over whether the constitution protects the right to an abortion, but “specifically enumerated”? Find the word “abortion” one time in the document. It’s flat out not specifically enumerated by definition. — Dan Moody (@DanielRMoody) September 13, 2021

What an absolute ignorant clown @JoeNBC has become. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2021

These people know they are lying, they just say these things because they know their viewers don’t know better and will believe it in the face of all opposing evidence. https://t.co/ujh8hPWAIS — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) September 13, 2021

As far as Scarborough’s claim that 60 or 70 percent of Americans support a vaccine mandate goes, that’s not the case:

He’s not even right. As usual, @joenbc picks and chooses what he wants to accept. https://t.co/yemfV6eLFt — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2021

Other than that, Scarborough nailed it!

