President Biden and other Democrats are talking about the Texas abortion law and vaccine mandates in the hopes of driving this administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal from the news cycle. Meanwhile, on MSNBC, Joe Scarborough was doing his part to help out with those narratives:

A “specifically enumerated constitutional right,” eh?

And they hope their viewers don’t either.

As far as Scarborough’s claim that 60 or 70 percent of Americans support a vaccine mandate goes, that’s not the case:

Other than that, Scarborough nailed it!

