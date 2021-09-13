https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harris-blusters-protect-the-vaccinated-gets-mocked-what-the-hell-is-it-even-for

On Sunday night, Vice President Kamala Harris, who has unabashedly supported vaccinating Americans in order to protect them from COVID-19, warned that in order to end the pandemic one of the goals was to “protect the vaccinated,” triggering criticism on social media.

Harris tweeted, “By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing.”

In October 2020, one month before the presidential election, Harris was asked, “If the Trump administration approves the vaccine, before or after the election, should Americans take it and would you take it?”

Harris answered, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Harris’ tweet about “protecting the vaccinated” elicited a plethora of tweets slamming Harris:

Former White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway: “Yet she sowed confusion & doubt about the vaccines early on, giggling and dissembling, only to get ‘the Trump vaccine’ as soon as she could. How many visits to unvaccinated communities has she made? (the southern border & Guatemala don’t count).”

Yet she sowed confusion & doubt about the vaccines early on, giggling and dissembling, only to get “the Trump vaccine” as soon as she could. How many visits to unvaccinated communities has she made? (the southern border & Guatemala don’t count) https://t.co/C0dMGnMKT0 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 13, 2021

RedState editor Joe Cunningham: “If being vaccinated is not protecting the vaccinated, then what the hell is it even for?”

If being vaccinated is not protecting the vaccinated, then what the hell is it even for? https://t.co/StRsdLYrRY — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 13, 2021

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon: “Opposing mandates is not anti-vax. Telling people they need to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect the already-vaccinated is anti-vax.”

Opposing mandates is not anti-vax. Telling people they need to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect the already-vaccinated is anti-vax. https://t.co/Qh4Xw87uM5 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 13, 2021

Fox News’ Katie Pavlich: “’Protecting the vaccinated.’ So, the Biden administration is taking credit for something…the vaccine is supposed to do? Bizarre.”

“Protecting the vaccinated.” So, the Biden administration is taking credit for something…the vaccine is supposed to do? Bizarre. https://t.co/A2CKexXlts — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2021

Actor Adam Baldwin: “Contrapositive: ‘By unvaccinating the vaccinated, decreasing our testing and masking, and unprotecting the unvaccinated, we can begin this pandemic. That’s vaguely what we are uncommitted to doing.’”

Contrapositive: “By unvaccinating the vaccinated, decreasing our testing and masking, and unprotecting the unvaccinated, we can begin this pandemic. That’s vaguely what we are uncommitted to doing.”https://t.co/vNJ4xbiYDP — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 13, 2021

Author Chad Felix Greene: “They have to know about absurd this sounds.”

They have to know about absurd this sounds. https://t.co/pyOTxou33c — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 13, 2021

Journalist Orlando Avendano: “La Casa Blanca goes full anti-vaxxer by saying that vaccinated people need protection from unvaccinated.”

La Casa Blanca goes full anti-vaxxer by saying that vaccinated people need protection from unvaccinated. https://t.co/VpGOuBJ0Ia — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) September 13, 2021

Former Georgia congressional candidate Barrington Martin II: “India and Israel proved this is a lie, ma’am. Your rhetoric supported by your bought media companies continues to instill fear within the American public allowing them to make irrational decisions about their health but also creating irrational tensions among the American people.”

India and Israel proved this is a lie, ma’am. Your rhetoric supported by your bought media companies continues to instill fear within the American public allowing them to make irrational decisions about their health but also creating irrational tensions among the American people. — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) September 13, 2021

Wrier Christopher D. White: “Again with this claim re ‘protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.’ What does this mean? Why hasn’t anyone asked officials why they keep saying this? The implication is that there is something about vaxxed and unvaxxed interactions that effect the vaccine’s potency or is this merely a way to pit the vaccinated folks against the unvaccinated folks, a strategy to provide more pressure on folks to get vaccinated. Either way. By God. It’s important for us to know which is the case.”

or is this merely a way to pit the vaccinated folks against the unvaccinated folks, a strategy to provide more pressure on folks to get vaccinated. Either way. By God. It’s important for us to know which is the case — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) September 13, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

