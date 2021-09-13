https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-tweet-calling-for-protecting-the-vaccinated-raises-eyebrows-isn-t-that-what-the-vaccine-is-supposed-to-do

A Sunday evening tweet on one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s Twitter accounts is raising eyebrows for saying that “protecting the vaccinated” will help end the coronavirus pandemic.

“By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing,” the tweet declares.

Many people pushed back and questioned the statement.

“If the vaccine protects, why do the vaccinated need protecting?” tweeted Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

“‘Protecting the vaccinated’? WTF is wrong with you? Are you trying to encourage people not to get vaccinated? The vaccine is EXTREMELY protective against hospitalization and death,” tweeted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Editor Emeritus of The Daily Wire.

“Opposing mandates is not anti-vax. Telling people they need to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect the already-vaccinated is anti-vax,” tweeted Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire website The Babylon Bee.

“Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn’t the vax do that?” asked Kyle Hooten, who formerly worked in the Commerce Department during the Trump administration.

“What on earth does this even mean?” Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher tweeted.

“‘Protecting the vaccinated.’ Maybe I’m crazy, but hear me out. Isn’t that what the vaccine is supposed to do?” Fox News writer Michael Lee tweeted.

So far 63% of the U.S. population comprised of individuals 12 and older has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 73.8% of that population demographic has had at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“COVID 19-vaccines are effective. They can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” according to the CDC. “COVID-19 vaccines also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19,” the agency’s website states.

