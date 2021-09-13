https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/09/14/kruisers-the-worst-of-times-for-the-week-of-sept-5-sept-11-n1478354

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

Week Three of this new endeavor ended on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and — much to my surprise — the Opinion section of The New York Times wasn’t as loaded with awfulness on the subject as I expected it to be. Sadly, that’s because the writers were busy working out their totalitarian mask and vaccine mandate fetish issues. I think every one of these creepy commies is under the impression that he or she will get to play Mussolini for a day if Comrade Biden keeps forcing his laws on our bodies.

Let us now wander mask-free into the asylum.

1. Biden Is Right: Vaccine Refusal ‘Has Cost All of Us’

This kneepad-laden effort to prop up our drooling puppet in the Oval Office comes to us courtesy of The New York Times Editorial Board, a group of sheltered ideologues who spend a lot of their free time waxing nostalgic about Nikita Khrushchev

This is a heavyweight media push to help President Kidsniffer demonize millions of Americans who don’t want the government making personal medical decisions for them by portraying them as callous merchants of death. I know several people who haven’t gotten the vaccine yet and none of them have murdered anyone. All were initially planning on eventually getting it, then too much crap like the following was written and said: Yet vaccine resisters carry on about violations of their freedom, ignoring the fact that they don’t live in a bubble, and that their decision to stay unvaccinated infringes on everyone else’s freedom — the freedom to move around the country, the freedom to visit safely with friends and family, the freedom to stay alive.

Those two paragraphs are more ridiculous and overwrought than a pubescent high schooler going through his first breakup. The infringements upon our freedom in the name of COVID pre-date the vaccine by almost a full year, so nice try there. People aren’t free now because American leftists have an almost sexual obsession with abrogating whatever rights they happen upon that day.

Also, for the millionth time — and I’m saying this as one who is vaccinated — if the vaccine works so well, why would those who have gotten it and are free to wear the masks that are supposed to work so well be worried about anything?

2. Another Failed Presidency at Hand (Feelings Journal Entry™of the Week)

Our inaugural Feelings Journal Entry™ of the Week winner was penned by Bret Stephens, the internationally educated, boarding school boy who is supposed to be one of the Times‘s token conservatives. While the organization doesn’t list him as a conservative (I believe it did at one point), he is still frequently referred to as such by most of the leftmedia. He perfectly illustrates just how far off the deep end the Times faithful are. Stephens still frequently triggers them despite mostly offering lefty suck-up drivel like this:

This Sept. 11, a diminished president will preside over a diminished nation. We are a country that could not keep a demagogue from the White House; could not stop an insurrectionist mob from storming the Capitol; could not win (or at least avoid losing) a war against a morally and technologically retrograde enemy; cannot conquer a disease for which there are safe and effective vaccines; and cannot bring itself to trust the government, the news media, the scientific establishment, the police or any other institution meant to operate for the common good.

Yeah, he’s a Never-Trump-daddy-issues guy.

He’s also an idiot:

Joe Biden was supposed to be the man of the hour: a calming presence exuding decency, moderation and trust. As a candidate, he sold himself as a transitional president, a fatherly figure in the mold of George H.W. Bush who would restore dignity and prudence to the Oval Office after the mendacity and chaos that came before. It’s why I voted for him, as did so many others who once tipped red.

Any Never Trumper who says he voted for Biden just because he hated Trump is at least being honest. If he or she actually bought the above sales pitch, they need to be kept away from anything that has a “small parts choking danger” warning on it.

Joe Biden had a body of work that spanned almost half of a century that belied every descriptor used about him in the above quote. He was always a bitterly partisan hothead. Stephens should learn how to use the internet so he can do a little research before he embarrasses himself like this again.

Or sue the colleges he attended for a refund on his obviously wasted education.

3. America’s School Board Meetings Are Getting Weird — and Scary

Alt headline: OMG THE PARENTS ARE GETTING INVOLVED!

The woman who wrote this is a member of the above-mentioned editorial board and it seems as if she’s desperate to prove me right.

The author is derisively dismissive of parents who dare to publicly confront school boards for merrily goose-stepping with the teachers’ unions and their indoctrination agenda. Any concerned parent who opposes mask mandates or questions critical race theory is, you read it in the headline, scary.

Should an American baby survive the leftist abortion gauntlet, Democrats want to immediately begin a brain-washing process that is supposed to last all the way through college. The Times is upset here because parents are getting in the way of that more and more. Democrats would prefer that parents only have financial input when it comes to their children.

This is boilerplate lib nonsense that makes it very clear that the author hasn’t spoken in person to someone with a different political opinion in perhaps decades. Conservatives, according to Little Miss Thang here, are dominated by “fierce strains of anti-intellectualism and anti-science” and are often “against the idea of higher education altogether.”

It’s what I like to call the “ignorant intellectual” approach that is the default for far-left, coastal progressives. They continually rail against a caricature that doesn’t really exist because they are too emotionally timid to get out and have a real discussion with someone from the other side. It is just easier to be mad at whatever HuffPo says conservatives are like.

Keep it “scary,” concerned parents of America.

PostScript: Joe Manchin’s selfishness

This week’s Washington Post silliness was written by the organization’s young-ish “digital opinions editor,” whose pre-Post résumé consisted of stints at the far-left publications The New Republic and Foreign Policy. Sparky here is upset that Manchin is prioritizing the concerns of his West Virginia constituents over the commie dreams of Bernie Sanders. In a recent VIP column, I explored the widening gap between the priorities of Democrats in real America and those inside the Beltway who haven’t the time for the concerns of the hoi polloi. From my perspective here on the right, it almost seems as if there are two completely separate Democratic parties now.

Manchin belongs to the one I remember. So does one of my senators, Kyrsten Sinema. Call me a homer, but I think Sinema is a lot better looking than Manchin.

It’s unfortunate that a member of Congress being guided by what his or her voters want is now regarded as almost a quaint anachronism.

Maybe a few Democrats should read the Constitution.

I’m dreaming, I know.

Thanks for spending a little time with me. See you next week!

