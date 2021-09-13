https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/lapd-staffers-file-lawsuit-challenging-l-a-s-vax-mandate-for-city-workers/

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images On Saturday, a group of six employees of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) filed a federal lawsuit challenging L.A.’s requirement that all city workers get immunized against COVID-19.

L.A. City Council approved the ordinance 13-0, and it was signed into law by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti last month. The mandate gives city employees until early October to be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions. They must show evidence of immunization or be subject to weekly testing.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in L.A. It reportedly “claims the mandate violates the employees’ constitutional rights to privacy and due process and asks the court to provide immediate and permanent relief from the requirement.”

The City of L.A., Mayor Garcetti, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, and City Administrative Officer Matthew Szabo are named as defendants.

The lawsuit describes some of the plaintiffs as city workers “who could not assert a medical or religious exemption” to the order, along with others who “experienced and recovered” from previous COVID-19 infections and may have natural immunity.

“The city does not and cannot point to any evidence that vaccinated individuals have longer-lasting or more complete immunity than […]