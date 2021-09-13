https://thelibertydaily.com/lara-logan-biden-regime-ordered-osha-to-start-hiding-information-from-the-public-to-promote-the-covid-vaccine/

How can you tell when there’s a conspiracy afoot? Government agencies start making changes to long-standing common sense protocols in order to promote a narrative or push an agenda. Such is the case of the Biden regime’s handling adverse reaction reports pertaining to the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines.”

Journalist Lara Logan, sitting in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News, delivered this bombshell report:

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA was established in the 1970s to inspect workplaces and establish standards to prevent industrial accidents. But starting this summer, the Biden administration gave OSHA a new role.

“Joe Biden told OSHA to start hiding information from the public to promote the COVID vaccine. Until this summer, OSHA required employers to retain records of any worker who suffered a serious side effect from the vaccine. Then in June, OSHA’s guidance suddenly changed to this: ‘OSHA will not enforce federal record recording requirements that require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination.’

“That was a major change, especially since we’re still learning so much about these vaccines and their possible side effects. Just hours ago, for example, the Telegraph in Britain reported that ‘teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalized from COVID-19.’

“And in Israel, where more than 80% of adults are vaccinated, COVID cases are spiking. Israel now has one of the world’s highest daily infection rates. So what explains that? In his remarks to the nation, Joe Biden didn’t answer that. Instead, he put OSHA, the same agency that’s been hiding evidence of vaccine side effects, in charge of forcing millions of Americans to take the COVID vaccine.

“Joe Biden didn’t even bother to ask Congress. He said the new mandate is justified because COVID is a quote, emergency. Then he walked away without taking questions once again. But let’s look at the facts. On average, more than 98% of COVID-19 patients in the United States survive. That number is well over 99% for every age group, except for the very elderly, whether they’re vaccinated or not.”