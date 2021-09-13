https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-larry-elder-and-rose-mcgowan-slam-newsoms-wife-for-epstein-bribery-plot?utm_campaign=64487



#MeToo activist Rose McGowan detailed how Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife attempted to “bribe” and silence her from speaking out about fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses at a joint press conference Sunday afternoon with California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Ahead of the press briefing scheduled for 1 pm at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard, Elder praised McGowan, calling the alleged Weinstein assault victim “a brave and courageous person who understands how oppressive the system has become.”

“I look forward to standing with her today at 1pm as we join forces on behalf of all Californians to hold our failed leaders accountable,” Elder tweeted Sunday.

Rose McGowan is a brave and courageous person who understands how oppressive the system has become. I look forward to standing with her today at 1pm as we join forces on behalf of all Californians to hold our failed leaders accountable. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 12, 2021

The press briefing in Los Angeles comes just two days before a tight recall election that will see a whopping 46 gubernatorial contenders attempt to unseat Newsom, of which Elder is the current favorite among Republican hopefuls.

McGowan discussed her allegations that Jennifer Siebel Newsom tried to bribe her in order to suppress the bombshell Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. Ms. Newsom has tried to deny allegations, but there is written evidence of the communication happening the way McGowan said it did.

McGowan kicked off the press briefing by telling the audience that she no longer considers herself to be a Democrat: “I finally came to a point where I am not a Democrat, because everyone who has harassed, stalked, and stolen from me in my time in Hollywood has been a Democrat.”

On Elder himself, McGowan commented, “Do I agree with him on every issue? No. So what?”

“He is the better candidate. He is the better man,” McGowan said.

“I used to listen to Larry Elder after I’d drive home from the set. Sometimes I’d even pull over and use a fake name, usually Tracy, to call in. And from him, I learned about the corruption of the teachers union in this state,” she added.

McGowan has been a vocal critic of the Hollywood elite’s kid-glove treatment of convicted sex offender Weinstein.

During the course of the event, she pivoted to talk about the time she “got on the phone” with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor’s wife, who asked her, “What can Boies Schiller [Weinstein’s lawyer] do to make you happy?” claiming that she hung up on Ms. Newsom without answering upon hearing the question. She also says that, in a separate communication, Ms. Newsom “inferred that she was a Weinstein rape victim to get into this private group of Weinstein rape victims.”

Elder then stepped up to the mic himself to speak:

Elder steps to the mic. “I want to say a few things about the way I’ve been covered during this campaign… before I get to Mrs. Gavin Newsom.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 12, 2021

Elder first started out talking about school choice, mentioning that President Barack Obama’ children, Malia and Sasha, “never set foot in a public school” and how Obama “never set foot in a public school.”

On constituents who question the results of the 2020 election, Elder commented: “Just once, I’d like someone to ask my opponent, Gavin Newsom, does he respect the results of the 2016 election?”

On the recent hate-filled attack on his bodyguards and him in Venice, Elder opined: “If there were a D after my name [for Democrat] … they’d be talking about it in Bangladesh. They’d be investigating it as a hate crime.”

Elder then commented on the issue of Ms. Newsom and her communications with McGowan, pointing out that “If someone had said my significant other contacted Rose McGowan and said, what can we do to make this go away, it’s all you’d be talking about until the end of this campaign.”

Elder says media has revealed double standard by not covering McGowan claim. “If someone had said my significant other contacted Rose McGowan and said, what can we do to make this go away, it’s all you’d be talking about until the end of this campaign.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 12, 2021

McGowan, when asked if the emails were going to be made available to the public, said that she had sent them to Politico on Sunday.

Elder then was asked why this should be a deciding factor for a voter, and McGowan took the question, asking the person asking the question if anybody thinks his wife told him what she was doing or not.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

