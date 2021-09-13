https://www.dailywire.com/news/melania-responds-to-former-press-secretary-writing-tell-all-book-digging-up-new-scandals

Former First Lady Melania Trump on Monday responded to news of her former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, writing a tell-all book about her and the Trumps, apparently exposing “surprising new scandals.”

“The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House,” Mrs. Trump’s office said in a statement.

According to Politico, Melania’s mention of Grisham’s “failed personal relationships” appears to be reference to her former aide’s “past relationship with former Trump aide Max Miller.”

“Citing three people familiar with the incident, Politico Magazine reported in July that the relationship ‘ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her,’” Politico noted. “He denied the allegation.”

“Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” the former First Lady’s office concluded in the statement.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Grisham served as press secretary and chief of staff for Melania after serving as White House press secretary and communications director for the president. Notably, Grisham never gave a briefing to the media as press secretary for POTUS.

The “top-secret” memoir, “

A publishing source told Axios that Grisham will reveal “surprising new scandals.”

“When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face,” a former colleague told the news outlet.

“There isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate,” the source added. “It’s hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause.”

“Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself,” a source from the publishing world said. Grisham “has receipts … she was a press person and it was her job to make sure she knew what was happening.”

Axios emphasized that Mrs. Trump “guarded her privacy intensely and trusted almost nobody during her time as first lady. Grisham, as her chief of staff, was one of the very few allowed into her inner sanctum.” The aide also spent time with the Trumps in the residence.

A Politico report said Grisham suggests in the book that Melania did not want to respond to the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Days later, however, Mrs. Trump released a lengthy statement condemning violence.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” the statement said in part. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

“Our Nation must heal in a civil manner,” Mrs. Trump added. “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.”

