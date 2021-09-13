https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michigan-hospitals-say-workers-with-natural-immunity-can-ignore-vaccine-mandate/

‘Why should anyone get Vaccinated if they have immunity from a prior Covid infection?’

Fauci — ‘I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that’

VACCINE EXEMPTION FOR NATURAL IMMUNITY

Spectrum Health will grant exemptions from its employee vaccine mandate to individuals who can prove they have naturally acquired immunity to Covid. The Michigan hospital system will grant an exemption to those who have a positive PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 plus a positive antibody test from within the past three months.

The exemption was developed “as new research has emerged” on natural immunity.

“While we still recommend vaccination for people with prior COVID-19 infection, according to this new research, there is increasing evidence that natural infection affords protection from COVID-19 reinfection and severe symptoms for a period of time. Current studies are not clear on how long natural immunity protects from reinfection.”

The policy could be updated if future evidence shows naturally acquired protection is waning or longer lasting, or if there is a validated antibody test result showing immunity, the statement said.

