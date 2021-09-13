https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/13/monica-crowley-goes-there-after-joe-bidens-latest-incoherent-mic-moment/
By now you’ve probably seen this clip of President Joe Biden ranting incoherently while answering a journo’s question on 9/11. If not, have a watch:
At 9/11 memorial event, Biden rants incoherently about boxing Trump, Florida, and Robert E. Lee pic.twitter.com/ukJSuKZzOy
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021
And here’s Monica Crowley saying out loud what everyone is thinking.
“Everyone sees it, everyone knows it … but no one is allowed to talk about it”:
Everyone sees it, everyone knows it … but no one is allowed to talk about it https://t.co/VsuXG0MslZ
— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 12, 2021
To be fair to the president, he’s talking about things former President Trump has said, but still — he’s all over the place:
Maybe the whole clip, or more of the clip shows he is making sense..? https://t.co/8ZAhWrcuXl
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 12, 2021
Biden will be 79 in November:
Incomprehensible statement; Biden simply cannot focus and the rambling is a sign of cognitive issues. Why hasn’t congress, in particular pushed the testing issue? https://t.co/xsPbsnuFVv
— Frank (@lombardfm) September 12, 2021
And, yes, we should. Including Dems:
Shouldn’t we question everything this man says? Not trying to be mean, but he definitely is not coherent. https://t.co/OnztcAunlw
— Jason M (@jaymo7951) September 12, 2021
***