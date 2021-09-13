https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/13/monica-crowley-goes-there-after-joe-bidens-latest-incoherent-mic-moment/

By now you’ve probably seen this clip of President Joe Biden ranting incoherently while answering a journo’s question on 9/11. If not, have a watch:

And here’s Monica Crowley saying out loud what everyone is thinking.

“Everyone sees it, everyone knows it … but no one is allowed to talk about it”:

To be fair to the president, he’s talking about things former President Trump has said, but still — he’s all over the place:

Biden will be 79 in November:

And, yes, we should. Including Dems:

