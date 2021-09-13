https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/nancy-pelosi-country-needs-big-strong-republican-party-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally said something that makes sense — that the country needs a “big, strong Republican Party.”

The remarks, made at an event at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, have absolutely outraged some liberals.

“I say to my Republican friends, take back your party. The country needs a big, strong Republican Party. And I say that as a leader in the Democratic Party,” Pelosi said.

Though some of her comments made sense, there was also a significant amount of her signature incoherent babbling.

TRENDING: According to VAERS Website: The US Is Averaging 70 Deaths per Day Due to COVID Vaccine Since July 24th — Or 3,296 COVID Total Vaccine Deaths

“Don’t have it be a cult of personality on the extreme, extreme, extreme right,” she added. “This isn’t about liberal or conservative, it’s about radical…uh…shall we say, they don’t believe in governance.”

Speaker Pelosi: “I say to my Republican friends, take back your party. The country needs a big, strong Republican Party. And I say that as a leader in the Democratic Party… Don’t have it be a cult of personality on the extreme, extreme, extreme right.” pic.twitter.com/dpfDI6xy9U — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2021

Far left political commentators did not take kindly to her comment.

Pelosi says this every few months because she means it. She values “reasonable” Republicans as a way to tamp down lefties in her caucus. Without a GOP to work with, who would pump the brakes on meaningful progress that might cut into profits or wealthy pockets… including hers? https://t.co/yEa28VVzZ1 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 10, 2021

“Pelosi says this every few months because she means it. She values ‘reasonable’ Republicans as a way to tamp down lefties in her caucus,” Emma Vigeland, formerly of the Young Turks, tweeted. “Without a GOP to work with, who would pump the brakes on meaningful progress that might cut into profits or wealthy pockets… including hers?”

Why would anyone support this lmao https://t.co/VqoeBiH3JD — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) September 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

