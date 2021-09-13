https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/new-ad-for-homeschooling-just-dropped-32bj-seiu-shows-how-their-covid-busters-are-making-nyc-schools-safe-for-students-video/

New York City kids are headed back to school, and the SEIU is making sure that the classrooms are as welcoming as possible:

Our COVID-Busters are out in full force cleaning & disinfecting to make a safe return to the classroom possible. Good luck to all NYC students & staff on your first day back!#BacktoSchoolNYC pic.twitter.com/yo9P674Z4h — 32BJ SEIU (@32BJSEIU) September 13, 2021

Well, kids? Do you feel safe now?

New ad for homeschooling just dropped. https://t.co/vnxblxSjeJ — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) September 13, 2021

Seriously.

what — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 13, 2021

You know that Covid is spread through airborne transmission, right? How are you cleaning and disinfecting the air? — Jen Mindelen 💉💉😷 (@KaiaMindelen) September 13, 2021

This is sanitizing theater that absolutely does not change anything even according to the governments own admission https://t.co/4FyukAFqkN — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 13, 2021

This is dumber than taking shoes off in airports. Security theater ≠ following science. https://t.co/CQ2ePP9KfY — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) September 13, 2021

When it comes to #COVID19 this is functionally equivalent to burning sage to rid your house of bad spirits. https://t.co/Pbq8jeT4FM — You All So Stupid (@youallsostupid) September 13, 2021

Breathe in those chemicals kids! It’s for your safety!😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/mavk9HKRGe — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 13, 2021

What are they spraying and why isn’t the COVID buster wearing a high filtration mask to do it? — 🌹Dogs4ZeroHopium🐾 (@BernieDogs4) September 13, 2021

The spraying is what I like to call “COVID Intervention Theater.” They’re spraying hope and prayers. — Steven Konkoly (@stevenkonkoly) September 13, 2021

Let’s hope that’s all they’re spraying.

Is there some rule in America that we have to keeping doing things that don’t work? https://t.co/zkMAyB09t0 — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 (@VPrasadMDMPH) September 13, 2021

Did we miss the memo?

we really are living in Clown City now… https://t.co/LUy7CIOhe1 — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) September 13, 2021

We’ve lost our ever-lovin’ minds https://t.co/6xMOimwDSu — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 13, 2021

This is going to be a prominent edit someday in a future documentary about COVID, specifically in a part talking about how ridiculous some of our overreactions were. — John Schoenecker (@SchoenTax) September 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

