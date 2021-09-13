https://thenationalpulse.com/dispatches/new-york-on-9-11-defiant-and-deplorable/

New York City, NY – There’s a widening gap between real New York and woke New York, evidenced by the events surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and the vaccine passport mandates being broadly ignored by the city’s finest and toughest.

Saturday evening saw the closest friends and colleagues of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik gather at 55 Wall Street, at the very same Cipriani location that Hillary Clinton used as a backdrop for her “basket of deplorables” speech:

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables’. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it.” – Hillary Clinton, 2016

Five years on, those same “deplorables” were in Hillary’s old haunt. But rather than name calling, Saturday saw the roll calling of some of the most important names who commanded teams on 9/11. People who saved their fellow Americans.

Some of those figures are now being maligned or shuffled into the back rows of memorial events, made to give way for the likes of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, as Mayor Giuliani explained:

“Today, they put all these Democrats up front like it was a Democratic national committee session… I do not remember Nancy Pelosi carrying people out of those towers… Not a single person who was put up front was there with me on September 11th.” – former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, National Pulse Patriot of Year 2020

But the attempts by leftists to politicize the events of Saturday – including by hurling online abuse at President Trump for failing to attend the Democrat-dominated official ceremonies – soon turned on them.

Trump was seen speaking, at multiple stops, to actual first responders. He shook their hands, hugged them, and answered their questions. Trump’s 9/11 commemorations were for the people. Biden’s and Pelosi’s were for the cameras.

The Democrat farce reached such heights that Biden was even booed at the official 9/11 memorial, but not before attempting to mandate everyone around him wear a mask, even though they had all been standing outside together, maskless, awaiting his arrival for an hour prior.

“Theatre,” as Stephen K. Bannon described it during the Cipriani event, which saw a number of high profile NYPD stalwarts bang the drum for better policing of the city, as well in remembrance of Giuliani and Kerik’s efforts 20 years ago.

“We need better leadership,” a number of speakers were heard to comment, crescendoing in Giuliani’s own tirade against those who currently run New York.

Guests on the night also included Trump-world figures such as Boris Epshteyn, Eric Greitens, Stephen K. Bannon, Harlan Hill, and others.

Attendees left with a message of optimism from Mayor Giuliani, who was introduced by his son Andrew who is himself running for Governor of New York.

“It’s going to be tough. But we can do it,” Giuliani told the audience of wresting control of New York and indeed America back from ‘America last’ politicians.

Video appears to show Biden getting booed at 9/11 Memorial today pic.twitter.com/gIc06IU6Ye — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

On the streets of lower Manhattan, the atmosphere was one of unforgettable defiance.

Much as one cannot shake the feeling of the day in 2001, it will be equally impossible to forget the airborne solidarity outside O’Hara’s Pub, and around the city last night.

Camaraderie may be too weak a word. This was something else. This was the pure fellowship of man. And everyone was looking out for one another.

The attitude extends to the city’s latest waste of energy: vaccine passports.

While Washington Post “fact checkers” wax tyrannical on the beauty of segregation, the truth is real New York places are scarcely enforcing it. They tell me it’s either too much time, effort, or frankly, it’s just not their problem. I agree.

That’s not to say you won’t find a maitre d’ willing to refuse you entry. You will. Their places aren’t worth going to. And when it’s possible to find a restaurant, bar, speakeasy, or gym that will overlook the vaxxhole nonsense because guess what: they’re real New Yorkers – then why would you want to go anywhere else?

Real New York is certainly still out here. In pockets. But it’s becoming louder, too.

“Fuck Joe Biden!” rang out from the stands at CitiField last night, as the Yankees narrowly defeated the Mets.

It was a sentiment echoed by attendees at the official memorial, outside O’Hara’s, and within Hillary’s hallowed Cipriani walls.

If the Democrats wanted to turn 9/11 into a political event (and they did), they surely succeeded at turning people against them at the same time.

Watch (from 8 mins in):

