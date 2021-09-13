http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jp9UwNiAnyo/

New York passed a law last week that will outlaw the sale of new passenger vehicles that produce emissions by the year 2035.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on September 8 after it passed in both the New York State Assembly and the state Senate. According to the new legislation, all passenger vehicles, including trucks and cars will be required to produce zero emissions by 2035.

Details on the bill have been released on the state of New York’s website:

The Governor signed legislation (A.4302/S.2758), setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035. In addition, the Governor directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to release a proposed regulation that would significantly reduce air pollution from trucks. If adopted, the regulation would accelerate zero-emission truck sales, resulting in improved air quality statewide and in particular those communities disproportionately impacted by transportation-related pollution.

The bill also aims to end the sale of new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles that produce emissions by the year 2045.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has been tasked with developing a plan to implement the law:

The law also requires the development of a zero-emissions vehicle development strategy by 2023, which will be led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to expedite the implementation of the State policies and programs necessary to achieve the law’s new goals.

In a statement, Gov. Hochul explained, “New York is implementing the nation’s most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate, and to reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state’s climate pollution.” The governor continued, “the new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles, while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades.”

New York Department of Economic Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos shared his thoughts on the passing of the bill. “Today’s announcement demonstrates New York’s commitment to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, the transportation sector,” explained Seggos. The commissioner would go on to say that starting in 2025, a certain percentage of trucks will be required to have zero emissions:

When adopted, this new regulation will require an increasing percentage of all new trucks sold in New York to be zero-emissions vehicles beginning with the 2025 model year, cementing our state as a national leader on actions to address climate change while spurring economic opportunities and helping to reduce air pollution.

Just last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who faces a recall election on September 14, passed similar legislation. The California law also aims to ban the sale of new passenger gas vehicles by 2035 as well as banning the sale of new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

