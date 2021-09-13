https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/572076-nicki-minaj-mocked-over-story-on-why-cousin-isnt-getting-covid

Rap star Nicki Minaj on Monday revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and does not plan to get vaccinated, with one of her reasons eliciting a slew of mockery from online commenters.

Minaj disclosed that she had contracted COVID-19 while responding to a fan who defended her in a tweet after it was noted that it has been more than a year since she has made a public appearance. Minaj had retweeted this observation, stating that having an infant at home had influenced her decision to not go out in public.

Responding to the fan who defended her, Minaj wrote, “Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj then appeared to balk at the suggestion of getting vaccinated, adding, “Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”

In a series of subsequent tweets, Minaj shot back at Twitter users who argued in favor of vaccination, claiming that she had experienced “the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.”

Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” she tweeted afterward.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj added that her cousin’s account of his friend getting vaccinated had also influenced her decision to not get inoculated.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she tweeted.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have some side effects that individuals may experience, including pain in the arm where it was injected, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills and fever. Testicular swelling is not listed as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Multiple people responded humorously to Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend, opining that he likely injured himself or contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that caused his apparent symptoms and his fiancée to leave him.

“Your cousin’s friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going,” one Twitter user wrote.

your cousin’s friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021

Georgetown University public policy professor Don Moynihan responded with a photo explaining possible causes of testicular swelling, writing, “Some more plausible reasons Captain Big Balls ain’t getting married.”

Some more plausible reasons Captain Big Balls ain’t getting married pic.twitter.com/den4kPQf0H — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 13, 2021

Female writer Erin Ryan facetiously responded to Minaj’s tweet by writing, “This also happened to me,” and adding, “My wife left me and my huge balls because of the COVID vaccine.”

My wife left me and my huge balls because of the COVID vaccine — Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) September 13, 2021

By Monday evening, “Minaj” became a trending topic on Twitter, with 60,000 tweets made about the rapper.

Despite her apparent vaccine hesitancy, Minaj said that she would likely get vaccinated eventually, noting that many companies are requiring employees to get the shot.

“A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc,” she wrote.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

