We like the last part of pop star Nicki Minaj’s tweet about not letting anyone bully you into a decision on getting or not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But her cousin in Trinidad isn’t going to get the vaccine because his friend got it and it made him impotent, and now his fiancé has called off their wedding.

Twitter is pretty strict about disseminating COVID misinformation, especially from celebrities.

