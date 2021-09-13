https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/nicki-minajs-cousin-wont-get-the-covid-vaccine-because-it-made-his-friend-impotent-or-so-the-story-goes/

We like the last part of pop star Nicki Minaj’s tweet about not letting anyone bully you into a decision on getting or not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But her cousin in Trinidad isn’t going to get the vaccine because his friend got it and it made him impotent, and now his fiancé has called off their wedding.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The responses to this will entertain you for hours. https://t.co/1T8Gbmu0o4 — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 13, 2021

Can’t wait to see what, if anything, Twitter does with this. https://t.co/hbNXvtulEn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 13, 2021

Twitter is pretty strict about disseminating COVID misinformation, especially from celebrities.

That’s entirely enough internet for today. https://t.co/emqltXR5Z5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2021

Putting aside that the most likely explanation is the friend caught an STD and didn’t want to tell his fiancé, the dominant vaccine in Trinidad is Sinopharm (less effective vaccine from China) and there is no evidence that the vaccines cause impotence. https://t.co/5TYX82rAWE — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 13, 2021

Probably right, but Nicki’s story is much more entertaining. — Ramjomi66 (@ramjomi66) September 13, 2021

Stop denying Nicki’s lived experience — Ministry of Truth (@minitruegov) September 13, 2021

We’re all in agreement that some dude in Trinidad cheated on his girl and tried to blame the STD on COVID, yes? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2021

Baby, that’s the clap. — Thigh & Mighty (@indigogloves) September 13, 2021

I’ve heard some interesting stories from around the globe but this one beats em all. — Ben (@hiltandchuckdog) September 13, 2021

now that nicki minaj’s cousins friend in trinidad has weighed in on vaccine risk and definitely didn’t just get an STD i can finally make my own decision about this vaccine — staniel sumnerton-barnes (@RThockey) September 13, 2021

I got both vaccines and now I can communicate telepathically with the moon. — Paul (@spadoinkler) September 13, 2021

My friend’s friend got the vaccine and his foreskin became sentient and then turned into a jazz crooner. Now my friend’s friend can’t go to the bathroom without “I’ve got you under my skin” wafting out of his pants when he pulls down his zipper https://t.co/ArrvT4GsBZ — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) September 13, 2021

As a former Medical Director of a Sexually Transmitted Infection Clinic, I’ll go out on a limb here, and suggest that there are quite a few things in the epididymoorchitis differential that are more likely than a novel vaccine adverse effect. https://t.co/Qi0u9RWbsF — David Fisman (@DFisman) September 13, 2021

“Doctor, there’s a man running around unvaccinated & I think he might be health risk. Could you have word with him?”

“Got it. Do you have a description?”

“Um, he might be wearing a wedding suit.”

“Anything else?”

“Well…” https://t.co/q5SRCFywzr — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) September 13, 2021

at least he had the balls to get the vaccine https://t.co/6LLTNmakii pic.twitter.com/AtindUqZZe — 🇮🇪 (@verstroll) September 13, 2021

Starting to think NYC really ought to apply its entertainment venue vaccine mandate to professional athletes and performers https://t.co/EFQUXGLr3S — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 13, 2021

yeah, your cousin’s friend is clearly using a cover story. https://t.co/HE5vqdLJx0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2021

This is the final boss of “my cousin at the Pentagon” tweets https://t.co/Ax3qhjJ6bi — Slevin Kelevra (@DrunkUncTony) September 13, 2021

“The vaccine will make your balls swell up and you’ll go flaccid… But pray on it.” https://t.co/1T8Gbmu0o4 — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 13, 2021

Gonna be sad when Twitter bans Nicki Minaj https://t.co/SXcOKeMTLQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

NYC Health Department spent months reaching out to black and immigrant communities and she just…. Tweeted it out. https://t.co/bRj7mfVufc — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) September 13, 2021

Some days… And it’s very rare… But some days I truly love Twitter. https://t.co/1T8Gbmu0o4 — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 13, 2021

