There are some people who live in denial, and no amount of facts can convince them otherwise. To the contrary, the more facts you show them, the more they deny reality. “You see,” they respond with confidence, “this actually proves the point I’m making.”

That is cognitive dissonance, and it is something that any of us can fall prey to.

But, without doubt or question, it is not cognitive dissonance to proclaim that God is good, even when everything around you seems to suggest the opposite. That’s because He is good and He is God, and to proclaim His goodness is to affirm truth — the highest truth, the most enduring truth, the unchangeable truth, the infinite truth.

Yes, as surely as God is (and He is!), God is good. You can stake your eternal life on that proposition.

In the words of John, “God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5). Or, as expressed by Jacob (James), “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change” (James 1:27). Or, as David proclaimed in the psalms, “The LORD […]