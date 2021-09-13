https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/npr-man-dies-after-being-turned-away-from-43-icus-at-capacity-due-to-covid-according-to-his-family/

Forgive us, NPR, but this really sounds hard to believe. A 73-year-old man died September 1 after suffering a cardiac emergency and being turned away from 43 intensive care units in both his and surrounding states that were at capacity due to an overflow of COVID patients, NPR attributes to the man’s family. NPR’s source seems to be the man’s obituary, which reads:

“Due to COVID 19, CRMC emergency staff contacted 43 hospitals in 3 states in search of a Cardiac ICU bed and finally located one in Meridian, MS.,” the last paragraph of DeMonia’s obituary reads, referring to the Cullman Regional Medical Center. “In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non COVID related emergencies … ,” the obituary reads. “He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

Again, NPR qualifies this with the phrase, “according to his family.” Apparently, that also applies to the “due to COVID-19” statement.

A man who suffered a cardiac emergency died after being turned away from 43 ICUs in 3 states — all at capacity from COVID. His obit includes this plea: “In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non COVID related emergencies.” pic.twitter.com/y9HBYzjODI — NPR (@NPR) September 13, 2021

There is 0 chance this is true. That should be obvious to anyone that knows how hospitals work, but somehow the story still got published. https://t.co/7WkGx7oaRb — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 13, 2021

Last par: A Cullman Regional Medical Center spokesperson, who declined to give specifics of Ray DeMonia’s case, citing privacy concerns, confirmed to NPR that he was transferred .. but said the reason was that he required “a higher level of specialized care not available” there. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 13, 2021

I can’t believe a town barely bigger than the south end zone of Bryant Denny stadium didn’t have the same level of specialized cardiac ICU care as a metropolitan facility. — Steve (@CessnaPilot922) September 13, 2021

I finally got a hold of someone. One the primary issue was in the small town where he lived there were no more ICU cardiac beds, zero to do with COVID, secondly as the article states if you read the LAST paragraph I have personally confirmed he needed specialized care. — Carey H. (@SeriusBall) September 13, 2021

If you read to the bottom, this is their fact checking. Lol. https://t.co/YrgWp6on3H pic.twitter.com/eb5Ae0GDIH — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 13, 2021

“NPR attempted without success to reach the DeMonia family” — so they didn’t even talk to a family member and just went with what was in the obituary? No, they checked with one hospital, which said he required a higher level of specialized care than it offered.

What the hell, NPR? He was airlifted out of state due to the hospital not having the level of cardiac unit required for treatment. Last paragraph: “CRMC…confirmed to NPR…the reason was that he required a higher level of specialized care not available there.” https://t.co/CapdQ38zxh — Dan Whipple (@DanWhipple_) September 13, 2021

100% it will turn out like the rolling stone ivermectin story pic.twitter.com/z9G20A7gsI — redpillnegroes (@redpillnegroes) September 13, 2021

This is an unvetted media fear monger story. 43 ICUs turned him down because of covid? 43?! That’s how many he went to?! Really. Come on. https://t.co/6qZNJzonzq — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 13, 2021

Articles like this are why people stopped trusting the media. Obviously a lie. https://t.co/TZAU2t7OX6 — John (@John7Istheman) September 13, 2021

Please list the names of all 43 hospitals. — Mr. Delete Button (@beakeorge) September 13, 2021

What were the names of the 43 hospitals and why were they left out of the story? — Strider North (@strider_north) September 13, 2021

43 ICUs? Will you be providing a list of the 43 to substantiate this extraordinary claim? — Kaspar Hauser (@z_rathustra) September 13, 2021

Can I assume there are statements from each of the 43 hospitals in your story? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) September 13, 2021

And did all 43 hospitals say it was because of COVID patients that he couldn’t be admitted?

We’re sorry for the family’s loss, but again, NPR didn’t even get in touch with a family member before publishing this story.

