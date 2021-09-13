https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/npr-man-dies-after-being-turned-away-from-43-icus-at-capacity-due-to-covid-according-to-his-family/

Forgive us, NPR, but this really sounds hard to believe. A 73-year-old man died September 1 after suffering a cardiac emergency and being turned away from 43 intensive care units in both his and surrounding states that were at capacity due to an overflow of COVID patients, NPR attributes to the man’s family. NPR’s source seems to be the man’s obituary, which reads:

“Due to COVID 19, CRMC emergency staff contacted 43 hospitals in 3 states in search of a Cardiac ICU bed and finally located one in Meridian, MS.,” the last paragraph of DeMonia’s obituary reads, referring to the Cullman Regional Medical Center.

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non COVID related emergencies … ,” the obituary reads. “He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

Again, NPR qualifies this with the phrase, “according to his family.” Apparently, that also applies to the “due to COVID-19” statement.

“NPR attempted without success to reach the DeMonia family” — so they didn’t even talk to a family member and just went with what was in the obituary? No, they checked with one hospital, which said he required a higher level of specialized care than it offered.

And did all 43 hospitals say it was because of COVID patients that he couldn’t be admitted?

We’re sorry for the family’s loss, but again, NPR didn’t even get in touch with a family member before publishing this story.

