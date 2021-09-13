https://nationalfile.com/new-york-hospital-pauses-baby-deliveries-after-nurses-resign-over-vaccine-mandate/

The New York Post has reported that Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY, will temporarily stop delivering babies. The pause, which is set to begin on September 25, comes after multiple nurses in the hospital’s maternity ward resigned over a state vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

“The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital,” Chief Executive Gerald Cayer said at a news conference Friday. “It is my hope that the (New York) Department of Health will work with us in pausing the service rather than closing the maternity department.”

Cayer said six nurses in the unit resigned over the mandate while another seven remain skeptical of the vaccine. “If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” Lewis told WWNY. Lewis also said 27% of the hospital’s 165 workers have yet to receive a COVID vaccine. New York hospital workers are required to get vaccinated by September 27 or face termination. After the August announcement by former governor Andrew Cuomo, 30 hospital workers resigned. Officials said services may be curtailed in as many as five of the hospital’s departments if more staff resign over the mandate.

Healthcare workers have been the subject of vaccine mandates long before the Biden regime issued a broad vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. Nurses and other healthcare personnel have been resigning across the nation while others have been fired. As National File previously reported, a nurse at the Bowling Green Medical Center in Kentucky forced her employers to admit she was being fired over her refusal to get vaccinated.

