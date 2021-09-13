https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/nyts-sheryl-gay-stolberg-defends-vaccine-mandate-your-personal-choice-ends-where-my-right-not-to-get-killed-by-an-infectious-disease-begins/

Sheryl Gay Stolberg is the New York Times’ go-to journo when it comes to health policy and all things COVID19.

And that’s a damn shame, because a journalist who covers health policy and COVID19 should be required to not be an anti-science, pro-authoritarian hack.

Here’s Stolberg today explaining to the “Morning Joe” crew why the COVID19 vaccine mandate is not only good, fully within Joe Biden’s presidential purview:

NYT’s Stolberg: “Experts” say Biden “is on a pretty solid legal ground” in pushing through a vax mandate. “It’s really a case of federal law and experts say Biden has the authority in federal law to do exactly what he did.” pic.twitter.com/AgWx0eVzGw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

In fact, according to Stolberg, the mandate is not only justified, but it’s ackshually necessary for the preservation of a free society:

NYT health reporter @SherylNYT: “Getting vaccinated is not a personal choice, it’s not. It’s something that we do for the community … your personal choice ends where my right not to get killed by an infectious disease begins.” pic.twitter.com/7Nkn7a5AtF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

Why anyone would listen in earnest to Stolberg is beyond our earthly comprehension.

Then why don’t you get vaccinated and protect yourself @SherylNYT? https://t.co/veFTmCgeew — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 13, 2021

We have to assume that she’s been vaccinated. And if that’s the case, she shouldn’t fear for her life. At least not when it comes to COVID19.

Translation: “I have zero confidence in the vaccine I’ve taken.” — phenn (@phenn) September 13, 2021

Is this the first vaccine ever that protects everyone around the vaccinated person but does nothing to protect them? https://t.co/vaI5jo3KWc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 13, 2021

It literally makes no sense.

I realize this is rocket science, so let me explain: if the vaccine doesn’t protect you from an unvaccinated person, it won’t matter if the unvaccinated person gets vaccinated. Basically neither one of you is protected. Why is this so hard for people to understand?? https://t.co/gu5JDqP0W0 — 🇺🇸Southern Yankee 🇺🇸 (@smith5_amy) September 13, 2021

What can we say? A love of authoritarianism has a tendency to cloud one’s judgment.

You have the right to say dumb things on MSNBC. You have never had the right to not get sick. People have been getting killed by infectious diseases long before COVID; we never talked about that in terms of their rights being repressed. https://t.co/5aK5SltJXp — Evan Riggs (@EvanRiggss) September 13, 2021

We’re guessing that Stolberg, like many progressives, doesn’t see abortion in the same light.

“Your personal choice ends where my right not to get killed by an abortionist’s scalpel begins.” https://t.co/hACk429qCR — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2021

They say the exact opposite when it comes to abortion. There is no logic. It’s about power. https://t.co/6aBCBkTjE5 — Bronze Age Emperor Constantine (@TRPConstantine) September 13, 2021

Bingo:

This really is what they believe, about everything. Anything they decide is necessary becomes a ‘community’ issue and personal liberty vanishes. https://t.co/KJgnGgeLtf — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 13, 2021

Stolberg’s not any smarter when it comes to Joe Biden’s attempt to seize authority over something he has no authority to do:

