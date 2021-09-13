Obama’s Personal Monument Sacrifices 800 Old Growth Trees in Chicago Park Designed by Frederick Law Olmstead

September 13, 2021

Without so much as a groundbreaking ceremony, heavy construction machinery has been brought in to rip from the ground about 800 old-growth trees in order to make room on Chicago’s lakefront for a personal monument to the wonderfulness of Barack Hussein Obama.

The so-called “Obama Presidential Center” is not a “presidential library.” It will not house any presidential papers for use by scholars, nor will it be controlled by the National Archives. Ownership and control will rest in the hands of the private Obama Foundation, whose board of directors is packed with Obama acolytes, so there is no chance that the “revisionist scholarship” of the Obama presidency (sure to come), critically evaluating (for instance) the deterioration of race relations during his presidency or the disaster wrought by the “Arab Spring” that Obama endorsed, will find a home there.

Nonetheless, precious public parkland has been turned over to the foundation for construction of the private monument. The parkland in question was designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, the genius designer of New York’s Central Park and many other of America’s best-loved parks. His work on Jackson Park, where the Presidential Center is grabbing almost 20 acres, made it widely recognized as a “jewel of Chicago’s parks.”

Here is what is happening to that jewel: