President Joe Biden returned to the golf course on Sunday, even though Americans are still left stranded in Afghanistan.

The president traveled to Fieldstone Golf Club in Delaware on Sunday where he planned to golf with former Sen. Ted Kaufman.

Since concluding his disastrous evacuation of troops out of Afghanistan, Biden has tried to shift the narrative away from the hundreds of Americans that were left behind.

The Biden White House has shifted the responsibility for getting Americans out of Afghanistan to Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

The process is ongoing but very slow. On Friday, Blinken announced that a flight with 19 U.S. citizens had evacuated as well as two more citizens out through an overland route.

In today’s telephonic briefing, @StateDeputySpox discussed the departure of an additional charter flight from Kabul with U.S. citizens onboard, expressed gratitude to Qatar for their continued efforts and welcomed Ellen Germain as the new @StateSEHI. More: https://t.co/MZOyCy1mSv — Department of State (@StateDept) September 11, 2021

On Thursday, the Taliban allowed a commercial flight with some Americans aboard depart from Kabul, despite holding up departing flights for days.

The White House also temporarily paused flights of Afghanistan refugees on Thursday after discovering four cases of measles among migrants arriving in the United States.

Speaking to reporters on 9/11, Biden acknowledged that his poll numbers had dropped since his disastrous exit from Afghanistan that led to the deaths of 13 American troops.

“I’m told 70 percent of the American people think it was time to get out of Afghanistan,” Biden said. “But the flip of it is, they didn’t like the way we got out.”

He argued that the exit from the war was always going to be messy.

“[I]t’s hard to explain to anybody how else could you get out,” he said.

