https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/over-240000-fully-vaccinated-ivy-league-students-and-staff-will-be-masking-indoors-this-semester/

Ivy League colleges say vaccination works — but students have to mask up inside

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that COVID vaccines “can keep you from getting and spreading the virus” but that has not stopped all eight Ivy League universities from mandating indoor masking for all students. It also has not stopped the CDC from recommending masking indoors.

According to a College Fix analysis, at least 240,000 students, faculty and staff at the Ivy League colleges will be both fully-vaccinated and required to mask indoors this fall semester.

The Fix reviewed university COVID dashboards, campus papers, the most recently available demographic data and media releases to calculate how many fully-vaccinated Ivy League members would be walking around their dining hall or the school fitness center while masked.

The numbers are subject to change as vaccination increases. Some of the estimates are based on fall 2020 enrollment data, which could be lower or higher than the current number of students.

Harvard University Harvard requires students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID. As of September 2 , 93 percent of students were vaccinated and 95 percent of faculty and staff were vaccinated, based on the school’s […]