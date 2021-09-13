https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/voddie-baucham-jason-whitlock

On the latest episode of “Fearless,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock welcomed pastor and best-selling author Voddie Baucham for a lively discussion of critical race theory, Marxism, abortion, transgenderism, and more.

Addressing the confusion of genders in modern America, Voddie explained why he believes our society needs to embrace and celebrate the differences between men and women and how attacking masculinity is “actually cutting off our noses to spite our face.”

“An attack on masculinity is an attack on the God who created us. He created us male and female. We are not the same, and there is beauty in the differences between male and female,” Voddie asserted. “The problem is, when you attack masculinity, you are actually attacking a preserving force. If you don’t have strong men in a culture, then what you have is young men who are not kept in check and what they do is they wreak havoc. And when those young men wreak havoc, you start looking around and … immediately want someone or something strong enough to bring that into order again. So, we’re creating a problem … and the way that that problem is solved, is by the very thing that you attacked in the first place. … We’re actually cutting off our noses to spite our face.”

Jason added that today’s men have responded to attacks on masculinity by “shunning responsibilities,” particularly when it comes to the issue of abortion.

“This leftist, liberal, feminist point of view that it’s [the woman’s] decision … that it’s just all on her … that’s just an irresponsible point of view to have,” Jason said. “Here in America, if you go look at the percentage of how many black babies are being destroyed in the womb, you’re actually co-signing your genocide and death.”

Voddie agreed, citing Texas health data, which shows that black patients accounted for about 30% of abortions in 2020, though only 12% of the state’s population is black.

