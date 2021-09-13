https://hannity.com/media-room/patronizing-behavior-aoc-blasts-fellow-dem-joe-manchin-for-referring-to-her-as-young-lady/

Radical Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped fellow Democrat Joe Manchin on social media this week after the Senator politely referred to the Representative as a “Young Lady.”

“In Washington, I usually know my questions of power are getting somewhere when the powerful stop referring to me as ‘Congresswoman’ and start referring to me as ‘young lady’ instead,” posted the Congresswoman.

“Imagine if every time someone referred to someone as ‘young lady’ they were ask responded to by being addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if one responded with ‘the old man,’ right? Why this kind of weird, patronizing behavior is so accepted is beyond me!” asked AOC on Twitter.

Imagine if every time someone referred to someone as “young lady” they were ask responded to by being addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if one responded with “the old man,” right? Why this kind of weird, patronizing behavior is so accepted is beyond me! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to an interview in which the Senator was asked to comment on his opposition to the massive $3.5 spending package proposed by the House.

“I don’t know that young lady that well. I really don’t. I have met her one time, I think, between sets here. But that’s it. So we have not had any conversations. She’s just speculating and saying things because she wants to,” Manchin told CNN.

“You’re entitled to your own facts — I mean, your own opinions. You’re just not entitled to create your own facts to support it. And that’s exactly what they’re doing,” the senator said.

AOC ERUPTS: Far-Left Democrat Says Trump Voters Have ‘Drank the Poison of White Supremacy’ posted by Hannity Staff – 1.15.21 Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with Republican voters this week; saying supporters of the President have “drunk the poison of White Supremacy.” “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents.”@AOC told viewers that President Trump represents “white supremacy,” and if you don’t know that, you “have a lot of work to do.” https://t.co/DNRFwfUlMl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 14, 2021 “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” said AOC. “Just is, and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too,” she added. Read the full report at the Washington Examiner. AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Backs Boycott of NY POST Over 9/11 Front Page posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.19 Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the NY Post this week; supporting a national boycott against her hometown paper after they posted a fierce response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 remarks. “While President Trump repeatedly attacks the New York Times and other purveyors of ‘fake news,’ New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting her own media foe: the New York Post,” reports Yahoo News. “In a Sunday interview with the Yahoo News podcast ‘Skullduggery,’ the freshman New York congresswoman explained why she is endorsing a boycott of the paper organized by local Yemeni-American bodega owners, calling the Post’s attack on her friend Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘beyond the pale,’” adds the author. Ocasio-Cortez backs boycott of New York Post over cover attacking Ilhan Omar https://t.co/sDxvZlg5v2 pic.twitter.com/ASv5alKKhL — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 17, 2019 Read the full story at Yahoo News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

