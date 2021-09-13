https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/president-biden-fiddles-with-his-mask-as-he-meets-gov-gavin-newsom-at-the-airport-to-campaign/

Vice President Kamala Harris has already made the trip, and with nothing else on his plate, President Joe Biden decided to fly to California to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom to prevent his recall.

That is an impressive level of incompetence in one very small area. — Maue 🤘🏻 (@mikemaue1) September 13, 2021

Video of the momentous occasion seems to show Biden fiddling with his mask before giving up and greeting Newsom with the mask in his hand.

California Gov ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ greets Biden at Mather upon AF1 landing pic.twitter.com/rdVXDSjY48 — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) September 13, 2021

Geez, I mean if you’re going to wear a mask at least understand the purpose and when it should be worn… — Spreuss21 (@spreuss21) September 13, 2021

How many times do people need to see the theater before the reality sets in? — L (@lawyerkev) September 13, 2021

Hey @JoeBiden can you explain your mask policy here? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 13, 2021

Biden doesn’t have a mask on. Goes to put a mask on. Takes mask off as Newsom greets him. Perhaps someone would like to ask him what the consistency of his policy is here? https://t.co/pDJZXSooWG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2021

Confused old man act sure has taken him a long ways in our media. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2021

Same consistency as any other person in power or policy in the last 5 years.

None. — Thredra (@TheRealThredra) September 13, 2021

He literally doesn’t know. — Lord Doctor Victor, PhD (@lordvictor) September 13, 2021

sCiEnCe — Jim (@thejimmyk) September 13, 2021

It’s a signal of domination when they wear it and when they take it off. — do gooder (@bingo_jojo1) September 13, 2021

So funny. They never know what to do with the masks. They forget the script. — russ strickland (@nsrrder13) September 13, 2021

He routinely pulls his mask down as he leans in to someone to talk to them, makes no god damn sense. — Cameron (@Cameron5280) September 13, 2021

The only time Biden doesn’t wear a mask is when he is around people — Robbb (@bommrob) September 13, 2021

So you wear a mask when you are alone. Got it. So all those people wearing a mask in their car are doing it right. — sandy (@sandy30037890) September 13, 2021

Elite socialites are immune? — terri lee Leed (@terrileeLeed1) September 13, 2021

Newsom was really, really sorry about getting caught at that dinner party without masks.

Are they gonna have ice cream at The French Laundry? — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) September 13, 2021

Newsom took his mask off as he approached Joe. No need for a mask when you’re up close, talking and laughing! 🤦‍♀️ — Tory 🇺🇸 (@ToryTory1018) September 13, 2021

Here comes the “bUt thEy’Re bOtH VaCCinaTeD” Then why are they telling others to mask even if they are vaccinated? — Dustin J King (@iamking_irl) September 13, 2021

The policy is to do what the other guy is doing. Newsom has his mask on then takes it off as he approaches Biden. Biden tries to mimic Newsom but is way too slow. — Control Alt Delete (@WantToDieOnMars) September 13, 2021

Exit question:

Did Elder pay Biden to show up? — Soaring LIBERTY (@LibertySoaring) September 13, 2021

* * *

Update:

Related:

‘COVID theater’: It seems the masks all went on once the TV cameras began to roll https://t.co/773YyCL6d4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

