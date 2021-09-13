https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/president-biden-fiddles-with-his-mask-as-he-meets-gov-gavin-newsom-at-the-airport-to-campaign/

Vice President Kamala Harris has already made the trip, and with nothing else on his plate, President Joe Biden decided to fly to California to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom to prevent his recall.

Video of the momentous occasion seems to show Biden fiddling with his mask before giving up and greeting Newsom with the mask in his hand.

Newsom was really, really sorry about getting caught at that dinner party without masks.

Exit question:

* * *

Update:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...