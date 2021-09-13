https://nationalfile.com/breaking-trump-endorses-election-integrity-champion-finchem-for-arizona-secretary-of-state/

President Trump has endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem, one of the most prominent champions of election integrity, in his run for Arizona Secretary of State.

Continuing his slew of endorsement of America First candidates, President Trump released a statement on Monday backing Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem for Arizona’s Secretary of State. Finchem, who is looking to unseat Democrat Katie Hobbs, has been at the forefront of the push for election integrity, backing the forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results since practically day one.

Trump said that it was a “great honor” to be able to endorse Finchem, “a patriot who has fought for our Country right from his earliest moments in government,” adding that he was always “willing to say what few others had the courage to say.” Trump noted that not only is Finchem strong on election integrity issues, but he also is tough on crime, borders, supports the Second Amendment, and supports American veterans and military. “Mark Finchem has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he concluded. “He will never let the people of Arizona down!”

Trump first laid praise on Finchem during a rally for Senate candidates Mark Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia in January of this year, reading out a letter that Finchem had written. The then-sitting President described him as a “great political leader” and a “very respected man,” noting that many residents of Arizona were crying out for election integrity, for which Finchem was pushing hard.

During his Georgia rally, President Trump read out a letter from the "great political leader" and "very respected man" @MarkFinchem of the @AZGOP, noting how many Arizona residents were crying out for election integrity

Finchem was quick to respond thanking President Trump for his endorsement. “You are leading the way on restoring election integrity,” Finchem tweeted. “I am truly honored to be recognized for the hard work I put in and will continue to do to restore the integrity of our elections.”

Thank you, President Trump for your endorsement. You are leading the way on restoring election integrity. I am truly honored to be recognized for the hard work I put in and will continue to do to restore the integrity of our elections.

The endorsement from President Trump himself completes a number of powerful endorsements that Finchem has received from America First politicians in his quest to unseat Hobbs this month. Jenna Ellis, the former counsel for Trump, who, with Rudy Giuliani, was at the forefront of investigating the integrity of the 2020 election, endorsed Finchem last week, noting he was instrumental in the creation of the Maricopa forensic audit. Fellow Arizonan Paul Gosar endorsed Finchem at the start of the month, describing him as as “veteran warrior in the political battlefield of today.”

