Donald Trump made his boxing broadcasting debut Saturday night on Triller Fight Club as a color commentator. He called the the fights from ringside for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort match, as well as the undercard which included Andersen Silva defeating Tito Ortiz in a first round knockout.

While waiting for the scorecards after the first fight, Trump noted all the bad decisions he has seen over the years. “Its like the elections,” he commented. “It could be rigged.”

Later on in the night, Holyfield was knocked out in Round 1, which boxing enthusiast Trump seemingly foresaw early on in the round.

“Right from the beginning you could see it, he was not the same fighter,’’ Trump said.

We asked some professionals in the boxing game what they thought of the President’s performance.

“Trump is very much a boxing intellect,” said former IBF and WBA world champion and boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi, “He is charismatic and entertaining. It didn’t surprise me that he did well and sounded comfortable in his analyst role and also sounded rather knowledgeable in his analysis of the fights during the action. Let’s not forget Trump hosted some of boxing’s biggest fights in the late 80s and early 90s during his Atlantic City heyday (some of them involving Evander Holyfield in his first go-round as heavyweight champion). He’s been a boxing and combat sports fan for a long time and it’s not like this was just a random stunt by Triller, they knew they were getting both a polarizing public figure and a knowledgeable boxing analyst all in one when they hired him. I would love to call a fight with him one day.”

Fans are uncertain if this was a one time gig, or the President will be back for more.

“He’s a great boxing broadcaster. I would much rather see him as President but until 2024 I am happy to settle for watching Trump commentate boxing to get my Trump fix,” said boxing fan Tony Camacho.

Former boxing promoter John Tabacco and host of Newsmax’s new show “Wiseguy’s with John Tabacco” had this to say:

“Much like Donald Trump’s first run for political office, his boxing commentary debut was a national phenomena. 45 showed no ring rust at all, he was insightful, informed and proved his Atlantic City days made him a student of the game. In my view his observations were far more interesting than the fight card itself. I’m hoping he’s having fun because he deserves it- then turns his focus back to 2024. America needs him back in the Oval Office no matter how great he is in the squared circle.”

Seemingly Trump could become a hot commodity in the world of combat sports.

“I would love to have President Trump commentating one of my shows,” said boxing promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing. “We have a show on Veteran’s Day in New York on November 11th- what a perfect fit! The invitation is open.”

Cara Castronuova is a co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution) and The People’s January 6th Commission. She is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality. You can follow her on TG, Twitter, and FB @CaraCastronuova. You can contact her via the C.A.P.P. website at www.CitizensAPP.us or www.ThePeoplesJanuary6thCommission.com.

