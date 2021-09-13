https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/09/13/put-a-stake-in-the-heart-of-evil-metoo-actress-backing-larry-elder-in-california-recall-n1478323

The woman who put #MeToo on the map, actress Rose McGowan, has thrown her support to GOP candidate Larry Elder in the California recall election of Gavin Newsom because “he’s a better man” and a “better candidate.”

As PJ Media’s Kevin Downey, Jr. reported, McGowan claims that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, tried to buy her silence on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual attacks against women. McGowan claims Weinstein assaulted her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

In a news conference over the weekend, McGowan threw her full support behind Elder. “I finally came to a point where I am not a Democrat, because everyone who has harassed, stalked, and stolen from me in my time in Hollywood has been a Democrat.”

BREAKING: Actress and activist Rose McGowan says she is no longer a Hollywood Democrat, endorses Larry Elder for California Governor, and calls out the elitist establishment that has been DESTROYING the United States from coast to coast and everywhere in between. #YesOnRecall pic.twitter.com/rvH5iW7xsc — Recall Gavin Newsom (@RecallGavinNow) September 12, 2021

McGowan told the audience that the choice is bigger than political parties: “Why not change? Why not go big? Why not put a stake in the heart of evil, because that’s what this really is, this is good and this is evil.”

McGowan said she doesn’t agree with Elder on every issue, but she declared that he is a “better candidate” and a “better man” than Newsom.

After the news conference, McGowan issued four “connect the dots” tweets that support her case that the elite work together to keep themselves in power.

In part one, she said that Newsom’s brother-in-law worked for the law firm that allegedly attempted to pay her for her silence. In part two, she claimed Newsom’s wife set up a meeting under a false premise. When McGowan figured it out, she left.

🧵The Newsom Weinstein Connection 🧵 PART 2 – Rose McGowan thinks Jennifer Siebel Newsom wants to speak with her about supporting women directors in Hollywood. They agree to meet. Rose sees through Jennifer’s false gesture and leaves.#RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/9altpRyU5O — Rose✨McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 12, 2021

In parts three and four, Newsom’s wife asked McGowan what the Weinstein (and Clinton) law firm “could do to make you happy.” McGowan says Jennifer Newsom infiltrated a private email chain to spy on the Weinstein victims and report back to her brother, who worked at Weinstein’s law firm.

🧵The Newsom Weinstein Connection 🧵 PART 4 – After Weinstein was exposed publicly, Jennifer Siebel Newsom got into a Weinstein victims only group. In the email she admits to having made the phone call to Rose but changes ‘happy’ to ‘heal’. Can you spot the manipulation? pic.twitter.com/HqCQC7J2qn — Rose✨McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 12, 2021

Elder called McGowan brave, not just for blowing the whistle on Weinstein, but for going outside the Hollywood political party lines.

Rose McGowan is a brave and courageous person who understands how oppressive the system has become. I look forward to standing with her today at 1pm as we join forces on behalf of all Californians to hold our failed leaders accountable. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 12, 2021

The endorsement may not help Elder or Newsom’s other opponents. And the blowback has already begun against McGowan on social media for backing Elder and sneaking off the Hollywood plantation.

