https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/chad-robichaux-afghanistan-rescue

How do you smuggle 3,000 orphans out of Kabul? Former Recon Marine Chad Robichaux joined BlazeTV host Mark Levin to discuss how he personally took on the responsibility of helping identify and rescue some of the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan. From military contractors and at-risk women to Christians under the threat of persecution and targeted orphans, Chad and the “Save Our Allies” coalition orchestrated the escape of 12,000 people from the clutches of the Taliban.

Watch the video clip below to hear Robichaux explain how, with the help of Abu Dhabi, he was able to launch an operation center with teams across the world to clean up President Joe Biden’s greatest military blunder in our history.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

