https://100percentfedup.com/i-dont-know-who-clueless-bidens-audio-feed-cut-when-he-rambles/

Joe Biden continued his cluelessness when trying to participate in a meeting or just complete a thought today during a roundtable in Boise, Idaho (complete video of the meeting is below). The two video clips below show Biden can’t follow and remember. Isn’t that something a president needs to be able to do?

Biden: “I Guess That’s Who I’m Turning It Back To…I Don’t Know Who”

The feed was cut when Biden rambled:

Trump would never do this or put up with being cut off. This isn’t the first time Biden’s feed has been shut off. It has happened several times.

The entire video of the meeting is below. It begins at the 7:35 point where Biden begins with a bizarre response of laughing during the opening comments.

