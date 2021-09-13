https://thinkamericana.com/mic-drop-rep-brian-mast-ignore-bidens-illegal-mandates-like-he-ignores-immigration-laws/

On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Americans, in which he attacked anyone against vaccine mandates and completely dogged out anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19. He then laid out his tyrannical plan to force the experimental jab on every person in our country.

Biden revealed that he ordered the Department of Labor to force every business with 100 or more employees to require those employees to have the vaccine or submit to weekly testing, in addition to all healthcare workers, federal workers, and workers contracted with the federal government.

That targets nearly 100 million Americans….he is trying to force the working class in the United States to either submit to his authority or not be able to pay their bills.

Shortly after his speech, Rep. Brian Mast called for Americans to “ignore Biden’s illegal mandates like he ignores our immigration laws.”

He tweeted, “Ignore Biden’s illegal mandates like he ignores our immigration laws. Keep your money and exercise your freedom. Do not pay fines, do not pay for tyranny!”

