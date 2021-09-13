https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/republicans-have-audio-recording-of-anthony-blinken-trashing-biden-officials/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Posobiec has a piece on this coming later today.
BREAKING: Republican staff have an audio recording of Tony Blinken at an East Hampton gathering the weekend that Kabul fell. In the recording, Blinken is heard making several disparaging comments about the most senior members of the Biden administration, per GOP official
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2021