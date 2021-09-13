https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/republicans-have-audio-recording-of-anthony-blinken-trashing-biden-officials/

Posted by Kane on September 13, 2021 12:56 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Posobiec has a piece on this coming later today.

Rumors that Blinken is planning to resign this week…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...