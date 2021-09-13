https://www.oann.com/rolls-royce-sells-stake-in-refuelling-jets-unit-airtanker-for-261-million/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rolls-royce-sells-stake-in-refuelling-jets-unit-airtanker-for-261-million



September 13, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refuelling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt.

The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refuelling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus, Babcock, and Thales.

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

