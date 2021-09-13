https://www.theblaze.com/news/rose-mcgowan-endorses-larry-elder

Actress Rose McGowan endorsed California recall candidate Larry Elder for governor on Sunday, calling him the “better man” after she accused Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife of trying to silence her about Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan, a leading voice in the #MeToo movement, was one of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sex crimes. Last week, she told BlazeTV host Dave Rubin that Jennifer Siebel Newsom reached out to her six months before the publication of a New York Times bombshell on Weinstein, seeking to buy her silence.

At a campaign event for Elder on Sunday, McGowan endorsed him as both “the better candidate” and “the better man.” She said that she is no longer a “Hollywood Democrat,” throwing her support behind Elder while acknowledging that they don’t agree on every issue.

Elder welcomed the endorsement, criticizing the mainstream media for neglecting to scrutinize Newsom in light of McGowan’s claims.

“This is all you guys would be talking about if the allegation were made about me or my significant other,” Elder said.

In a Twitter thread published on Sept. 12, McGowan elaborated on her allegations, saying that in 2017 Siebel Newsom contacted her on behalf of Weinstein’s lawyer, David Boies, telling her “David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.”

She posted what she says is an email from Siebel Newsom, in which the governor’s wife allegedly admitted to contacting McGowan about Harvey Weinstein, but changes the word “happy” to “heal.”

A spokesman for Siebel Newsom told Newsweek the alleged email is a “complete fabrication” and has denied the allegations of trying to buy McGowan’s silence on Weinstein.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising to see political opponents launch these false attacks just days before the election. Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer’s former capacity leading the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms,” the spokesman said.

Gov. Newsom, speaking to KTLA-TV, said the allegations were “extreme even by extreme standards.”

“Those allegations are outrageous and false and says everything you need to know about [Elder’s] campaign,” Newsom said. He repeated his assertions that the recall election is “Republican-backed,” a tactic he’s employed to scare the state’s strong majority of Democratic voters into showing up at the ballot on Tuesday to stave off an upset victory by Elder.

“Gavin Newsom has been able to switch this thing from a referendum on his behavior, his governance, into a ‘Republican takeover,’ as if that has anything to do with crime, as if that has anything to do with homelessness, as if that has anything to do with the outrageous cost of living,” Elder said.

As KTLA observed, while at one point the election seemed close, it now appears that Newsom has successfully rallied Democrats to support him:

California voters on Tuesday will be asked two questions on the recall ballot. The first is whether Newsom should be recalled. If a majority of voters say “yes,” then whoever has the most votes for the second question — who should replace him? — will become governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

