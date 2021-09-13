https://nationalfile.com/video-rose-mcgowan-says-she-is-no-longer-democrat-asks-voters-to-put-a-stake-in-the-heart-of-evil-at-larry-elder-event/

Actress and social activist Rose McGowan appeared at an event on Sunday in support of radio host Larry Elder’s effort to defeat Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election. McGowan slammed the Newsoms and other so-called liberal establishment elites, and announced that she is no longer a member of the Democrat Party.

“I’ve traveled the world and I’ve had so many people say to me, ‘Americans are the most uneducated,’ not wrong, but, they are wrong in this: It’s undereducated,” McGowan said. “It’s systematic, and it’s done to you all on purpose to keep you part of a complicity machine that benefits few that is not a country, or a state, for everyone. This is a country for people who like hair gel and the Bahamas. And I really wish I had better news, it gives me new pleasure to be the bearer of like, truth, which is sometimes ugly.”

BREAKING: Actress and activist Rose McGowan says she is no longer a Hollywood Democrat, endorses Larry Elder for California Governor, and calls out the elitist establishment that has been DESTROYING the United States from coast to coast and everywhere in between. #YesOnRecall pic.twitter.com/XZaj0TUCwi — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 12, 2021

McGowan continued, “but do you want a society that has gangrene on its leg, but puts on a fancy suit and pretends it’s not there while they hobble in pain, or do you want to just stop, look at reality, take your medicine, clean up the wound, and run. Run free. Why not change? Why not go big? Why not put a stake in the heart of evil, because that’s what this really is, this is good and this is evil.”

The activist and actress also added, “I know that this place has it in it to be better, I know it does. I’ve met so many good people in this country. not the elites, absolutely not. But the person I meet that’s the housekeeper at the hotel I’m staying at, who shouldn’t even have that title because she’s a queen of a woman. And then we have the Jennifer Seibel Newsoms of the world. Why? Why do you keep choosing that, why do you keep electing that?”

