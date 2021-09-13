https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-tells-members-of-congress-the-biden-administration-inherited-a-deadline-not-a-plan/

As Twitchy reported, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying remotely before the House Foreign Affairs Committee today, and if you thought that Blinken wasn’t at some point going to blame the Trump administration for the debacle in Afghanistan, you were wrong. Blinken noted to the committee that the Biden administration inherited a deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan, not a plan.

“We inherited a deadline; we did not inherit a plan,” Secretary Blinken says. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) September 13, 2021

But we’d been assured the Biden administration had planned for any contingency. Plus, they moved the deadline back, most likely so President Biden could make the withdrawal from Afghanistan the centerpiece of his Sept. 11 remarks.

LOL — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) September 13, 2021

Didn’t they change the deadline? — Joe Cello (@finolitics) September 13, 2021

They disregarded the deadline — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 13, 2021

They changed the deadline and still didn’t have a plan. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 13, 2021

They pushed the deadline back four months. Still no plan, though? Okay. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2021

Biden reversed every single Trump executive order except this one? Oh puhleeze. — DebU (@stldebbie2011) September 13, 2021

The scary thing is that there are many people out there (and I man really out there), that believe this crap, and fall for these lines) — Zevi Fischer (@ZeviFischer) September 13, 2021

Oy. That doesn’t say what you all think it does. — Readjuster (@VAReadjuster89) September 13, 2021

“…we did not inherit a plan… and for some reason, we decided not to make one” — Ministry of Truth (@minitruegov) September 13, 2021

You inherited a deadline of May 1. You pushed that deadline to Aug 31. You took office on Jan 20. How long does it take to formulate a plan? — Greg Bick (@Big_Daddy_Bick) September 13, 2021

They didn’t stick to the deadline. Also, not an excuse to not come up with a plan. They had nearly a year to figure this out! — 🇺🇸 Brad (@The2ndAmdmt) September 13, 2021

Then why didn’t they develop a plan? — BurghFeeder (@BurghFeeder) September 13, 2021

“They didn’t leave us a plan, so instead of coming up with a plan we just didn’t.” @SecBlinken top notch work there. — B (@Texan__Pride) September 13, 2021

So basically they are saying they had no plan and went ahead anyway? Might I suggest that was not such a great idea? — Lark1200 (@SLark1200) September 13, 2021

They moved the deadline of their own accord, had no plan which directly resulted in hundreds of deaths. To suggest they don’t bear responsibility is insulting. — Carey H. (@SeriusBall) September 13, 2021

So you don’t think it was important for “your administration to have a plan” — Veronica Gaddy (@verc33) September 13, 2021

So create one? — clayton johns (@5Nouseforaname) September 13, 2021

And deadline could have been moved and plans changed. They really think we’re that stupid? — Spock and Yoda – Space Truckin’ (@Unkle_Monkee) September 13, 2021

And even as the deadline loomed, the Taliban made it clear to the Biden administration that there’d be no extensions, despite Biden having told George Stephanopoulos we weren’t leaving until all Americans were out.

An escape clause was built into the plan. The US could pull out if Afghan peace talks failed. They did. Biden elected to stay in anyway. He owns this. — BigUgly (@FootballCoach92) September 13, 2021

Yep.

1) They ignored the deadline.

2) They did inherit a plan which they also ignored.

3) They had no plan of their own other than just getting out by 9/11 regardless of how many people they left behind.

4) Biden tried to get Ghani to lie about the state of the Taliban. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 13, 2021

This is no different than the Biden administration saying it had to start from “square one” with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Related:

‘How much is this per hostage?’ US to send $64 million in ‘humanitarian aid’ to Afghanistan (and people have questions) https://t.co/A6EVYGrSyu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

