Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that President George W. Bush showed “courage” when he compared the January 6 Capitol protesters to the Islamic terrorists.

Mitchell said, “I want to also play something that President George W. Bush said on 9/11 at the ceremonies in Shanksville, where he compared the insurrectionists at the Capitol, attacking our Capitol, to the 9/11 terrorists. let’s watch.”

In a video, Bush said, “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. Then there is disdainful pluralism in their disdain for human life. In their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit.”

Warner said, “I think President Bush said it more eloquently than, frankly, I or most everybody else who have been calling out against the insurrectionists on January 6th, so I commend him for his comments, I commend him as someone who was president during 9/11 for President Bush to have the courage to call out this similarity.”

He continued, “It is outrageous to me that, with the 20th celebration or anniversary — not celebration, but commemoration of 9/11 being just two days ago, that there is a group coming to the Capitol next Saturday to try to celebrate the insurrectionists of January 6th. That’s outrageous to me.”

Warner added, “If any elected official gives credence to this group of thugs and insurrectionists, I think they should be condemned, and I hope they will listen to President Bush’s comments on Saturday.”

