https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/senate-democrat-unveil-new-voting-reform-measure-after-gop-blocks-people?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced new legislation to expand voting in federal election, after previous attempts were defeated by chamber Republicsns.

The new Freedom to Vote Act was released by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with co-sponsors including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Jon Tester on Montana and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Klobuchar’s office told The Hill Newspaper.

Senate Republicans in June blocked the previous For the People Act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

