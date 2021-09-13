https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/serial-sexual-predator-enabler-hillary-clinton-takes-credit-for-the-revelation-that-oppressing-women-is-bad/

Oppressing women is bad. For the women, and for the world.

The Economist is starting to realize that:

If only we had listened to Hillary Clinton back when she had pointed that out:

Thanks for noticing that a serial enabler of a serial sexual manipulator pointed out something that literally everyone with a pair of functioning brain cells knew to be true.

Grovel before Hillary Clinton.

Anyway:

