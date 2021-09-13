https://hannity.com/media-room/sick-of-it-canadian-police-firefighters-emts-protest-vaccine-mandates-in-toronto/

Canadian police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other First Responders silently protested in Toronto’s Queen’s Park Monday in opposition to the government’s vaccine mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The protests we’re seeing outside of hospitals are selfish, cowardly and reckless. Our health care workers have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe during this pandemic. They don’t deserve this kind of treatment — not now, not ever. Leave our health care workers alone,” posted Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

NOW – Canada: Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have gathered at Queen’s Park, Toronto for a silent protest against mandatory #COVID19 vaccinations.pic.twitter.com/goFKNrhPwc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

The protests we’re seeing outside of hospitals are selfish, cowardly and reckless. Our health care workers have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe during this pandemic. They don’t deserve this kind of treatment — not now, not ever. Leave our health care workers alone. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 12, 2021

“Nurses, doctors and other health-care workers have been working around the clock on the front lines of the pandemic for 18 months helping to keep our communities safe,” said a press release from the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and Ontario Medical Association.

“Vaccinations offer the best chance of preventing hospitalizations, admissions to ICUs and ventilations to preserve life,” the hospital network said in a statement.

“To see protests in front of hospitals is demoralizing for all who work here but particularly for the staff who have cared for the people dying of COVID-19, often without all of their family and loved ones around them.”

Read the full report at the CBC.

BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above. BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

